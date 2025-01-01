$54,994+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$54,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,746KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT5PN681071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP457668A
- Mileage 42,746 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2023 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM 19,734 KM $27,989 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury 51,514 KM $41,298 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Sportage X-line Limited 15,546 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Remote buying still available.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
$54,994
+ taxes & licensing>
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2023 RAM 1500