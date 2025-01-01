$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,438KM
VIN JF1ZDBF17P8703491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 21,438 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2023 Kia Carnival LX 3.5L 63,972 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD 29,796 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Telluride X-pro AWD 17,237 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Remote buying still available.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2023 Subaru BRZ