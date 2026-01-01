$34,490+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
2023 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
Car Deal Guru
4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3
289-768-6304
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25030
- Mileage 44,412 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS, NO OUT OF PROVINCE REGISTRATIONS, Low Kms, for sale by dealer hst & license extra, safety $899, Meticulously maintained, definitely the best exterior & interior condition in the marketplace!
The best finance options in Canada for great, bad and no credit. 4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls. 289 768 6304
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE builds heavily upon the base LE trim by adding upgraded tech, style enhancements, and expanded convenience options. Performance & Mechanical Engine: 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower. Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission. Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD).Drive Modes: Selectable Sport, Eco, and Normal modes (AWD models add Multi-Terrain Select).Exterior FeaturesWheels: 17-inch 5-spoke silver alloy wheels. Lighting: LED projector headlights with chrome bezels and automatic high beams. Mirrors: Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators and blind-spot warning. Keyless Entry: Smart Key System on front doors and liftgate with Push Button Start. Interior & Comfort Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat vents. Driver's Seat: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support. Seating Material: Fabric-trimmed seats with embossed polygonal-design inserts. Cargo Area: 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space with a 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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