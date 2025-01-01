Menu
2024 Bronco Sport Big Bend 1.5L Ecoboost Engine

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

33,721 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

13057562

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,721KM
VIN 3FMCR9B6XRRE56637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black (G1)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241060
  • Mileage 33,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Bronco Sport Big Bend 1.5L Ecoboost Engine

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2024 Ford Bronco Sport