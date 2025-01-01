$30,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,721KM
VIN 3FMCR9B6XRRE56637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black (G1)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241060
- Mileage 33,721 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Bronco Sport Big Bend 1.5L Ecoboost Engine
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
