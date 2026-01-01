$42,055+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$42,055
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,676KM
VIN 3FMCR9B64RRF32451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241178
- Mileage 19,676 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 1.5L Ecoboost Engine
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2024 Ford Bronco Sport