$84,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
KING RANCH 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2024 Ford F-150
KING RANCH 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$84,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,740KM
VIN 1FTFW6LD4RFB72195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic (HX)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T5103B
- Mileage 18,740 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford F-150 Hybrid King Ranch 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Off-Road Tires
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Power Retractable Running Boards
LED Headlamps
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Suspension
adjustable suspension
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$84,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2024 Ford F-150