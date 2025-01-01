Menu
2024 Ford F-150 Hybrid King Ranch 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6

2024 Ford F-150

18,740 KM

$84,990

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150

KING RANCH 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

12939311

2024 Ford F-150

KING RANCH 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$84,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,740KM
VIN 1FTFW6LD4RFB72195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic (HX)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T5103B
  • Mileage 18,740 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford F-150 Hybrid King Ranch 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Off-Road Tires
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Power Retractable Running Boards
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Suspension

adjustable suspension

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Call Dealer

905-357-5410

$84,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2024 Ford F-150