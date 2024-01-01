Menu
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Jeep-Compass-2024-id11010333.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Jeep-Compass-2024-id11010333.html</a>

2024 Jeep Compass

13,093 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Used
13,093KM
VIN 3C4NJDAN0RT575963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T1121A
  • Mileage 13,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2024 Jeep Compass 4x4 2.0L I4 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-357-5410

905-357-5410

