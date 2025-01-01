Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kia Seltos

19,569 KM

Details Features

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Seltos

X-Line AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12655068

2024 Kia Seltos

X-Line AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12655068
  2. 12655068
  3. 12655068
  4. 12655068
  5. 12655068
  6. 12655068
  7. 12655068
  8. 12655068
  9. 12655068
  10. 12655068
  11. 12655068
  12. 12655068
  13. 12655068
  14. 12655068
  15. 12655068
  16. 12655068
  17. 12655068
  18. 12655068
  19. 12655068
  20. 12655068
  21. 12655068
  22. 12655068
  23. 12655068
  24. 12655068
  25. 12655068
  26. 12655068
  27. 12655068
  28. 12655068
  29. 12655068
  30. 12655068
  31. 12655068
  32. 12655068
  33. 12655068
  34. 12655068
  35. 12655068
  36. 12655068
  37. 12655068
  38. 12655068
  39. 12655068
  40. 12655068
  41. 12655068
  42. 12655068
  43. 12655068
  44. 12655068
  45. 12655068
  46. 12655068
  47. 12655068
  48. 12655068
  49. 12655068
  50. 12655068
  51. 12655068
  52. 12655068
  53. 12655068
  54. 12655068
  55. 12655068
  56. 12655068
  57. 12655068
  58. 12655068
  59. 12655068
  60. 12655068
  61. 12655068
  62. 12655068
  63. 12655068
  64. 12655068
  65. 12655068
  66. 12655068
  67. 12655068
  68. 12655068
  69. 12655068
  70. 12655068
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,569KM
VIN KNDETCA73R7649192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fusion Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP414349A
  • Mileage 19,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Honda HR-V SPORT AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Honda HR-V SPORT AWD 32,848 KM $32,598 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD 5,223 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX 2.4L FWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Kia Sorento LX 2.4L FWD 105,121 KM $18,745 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2024 Kia Seltos