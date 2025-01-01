Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kia Sorento

30,202 KM

Details Features

$39,550

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Sorento

EX 2.5t AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12701364

2024 Kia Sorento

EX 2.5t AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12701364
  2. 12701364
  3. 12701364
  4. 12701364
  5. 12701364
  6. 12701364
  7. 12701364
  8. 12701364
  9. 12701364
  10. 12701364
  11. 12701364
  12. 12701364
  13. 12701364
  14. 12701364
  15. 12701364
  16. 12701364
  17. 12701364
  18. 12701364
  19. 12701364
  20. 12701364
  21. 12701364
  22. 12701364
  23. 12701364
  24. 12701364
  25. 12701364
  26. 12701364
  27. 12701364
  28. 12701364
  29. 12701364
  30. 12701364
  31. 12701364
  32. 12701364
  33. 12701364
  34. 12701364
  35. 12701364
  36. 12701364
  37. 12701364
  38. 12701364
  39. 12701364
  40. 12701364
  41. 12701364
  42. 12701364
  43. 12701364
  44. 12701364
  45. 12701364
  46. 12701364
  47. 12701364
  48. 12701364
  49. 12701364
  50. 12701364
  51. 12701364
  52. 12701364
  53. 12701364
  54. 12701364
  55. 12701364
  56. 12701364
  57. 12701364
  58. 12701364
  59. 12701364
  60. 12701364
  61. 12701364
  62. 12701364
  63. 12701364
  64. 12701364
  65. 12701364
Contact Seller

$39,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,202KM
VIN 5XYRHDJF2RG286029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT LAKE BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 30,202 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2020 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Toyota Prius PRIME 97,872 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte LX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Kia Forte LX 116,684 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2014 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 97,793 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,550

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2024 Kia Sorento