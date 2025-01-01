Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kia Sportage

23,745 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Sportage

Plug-In Hybrid SX

Watch This Vehicle
12544268

2024 Kia Sportage

Plug-In Hybrid SX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12544268
  2. 12544268
  3. 12544268
  4. 12544268
  5. 12544268
  6. 12544268
  7. 12544268
  8. 12544268
  9. 12544268
  10. 12544268
  11. 12544268
  12. 12544268
  13. 12544268
  14. 12544268
  15. 12544268
  16. 12544268
  17. 12544268
  18. 12544268
  19. 12544268
  20. 12544268
  21. 12544268
  22. 12544268
  23. 12544268
  24. 12544268
  25. 12544268
  26. 12544268
  27. 12544268
  28. 12544268
  29. 12544268
  30. 12544268
  31. 12544268
  32. 12544268
  33. 12544268
  34. 12544268
  35. 12544268
  36. 12544268
  37. 12544268
  38. 12544268
  39. 12544268
  40. 12544268
  41. 12544268
  42. 12544268
  43. 12544268
  44. 12544268
  45. 12544268
  46. 12544268
  47. 12544268
  48. 12544268
  49. 12544268
  50. 12544268
  51. 12544268
  52. 12544268
  53. 12544268
  54. 12544268
  55. 12544268
  56. 12544268
  57. 12544268
  58. 12544268
  59. 12544268
  60. 12544268
  61. 12544268
  62. 12544268
  63. 12544268
  64. 12544268
  65. 12544268
  66. 12544268
  67. 12544268
  68. 12544268
  69. 12544268
  70. 12544268
  71. 12544268
  72. 12544268
  73. 12544268
  74. 12544268
  75. 12544268
  76. 12544268
  77. 12544268
  78. 12544268
  79. 12544268
  80. 12544268
  81. 12544268
  82. 12544268
  83. 12544268
  84. 12544268
  85. 12544268
  86. 12544268
  87. 12544268
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,745KM
VIN KNDPXDDH8R7161962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,745 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Remote Parking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid SX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid SX 23,745 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival EX 3.5L for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Carnival EX 3.5L 85,468 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 114,967 KM $38,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2024 Kia Sportage