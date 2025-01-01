Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kia Sportage

29,179 KM

Details Features

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12762482

2024 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12762482
  2. 12762482
  3. 12762482
  4. 12762482
  5. 12762482
  6. 12762482
  7. 12762482
  8. 12762482
  9. 12762482
  10. 12762482
  11. 12762482
  12. 12762482
  13. 12762482
  14. 12762482
  15. 12762482
  16. 12762482
  17. 12762482
  18. 12762482
  19. 12762482
  20. 12762482
  21. 12762482
  22. 12762482
  23. 12762482
  24. 12762482
  25. 12762482
  26. 12762482
  27. 12762482
  28. 12762482
  29. 12762482
  30. 12762482
  31. 12762482
  32. 12762482
  33. 12762482
  34. 12762482
  35. 12762482
  36. 12762482
  37. 12762482
  38. 12762482
  39. 12762482
  40. 12762482
  41. 12762482
  42. 12762482
  43. 12762482
  44. 12762482
  45. 12762482
  46. 12762482
  47. 12762482
  48. 12762482
  49. 12762482
  50. 12762482
  51. 12762482
  52. 12762482
  53. 12762482
  54. 12762482
  55. 12762482
  56. 12762482
  57. 12762482
  58. 12762482
  59. 12762482
  60. 12762482
  61. 12762482
  62. 12762482
  63. 12762482
  64. 12762482
  65. 12762482
  66. 12762482
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,179KM
VIN KNDPVCDF2R7221832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,179 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2024 Kia EV9 LAND AWD W/ PLUS PACKAGE for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia EV9 LAND AWD W/ PLUS PACKAGE 72,952 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ IVT 29,395 KM $22,793 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte5 GT DCT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Forte5 GT DCT 140,203 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2024 Kia Sportage