Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Kia Sorento

21,024 KM

Details Features

$46,807

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Sorento

X-Line Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13136065

2025 Kia Sorento

X-Line Limited

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 13136065
  2. 13136065
  3. 13136065
  4. 13136065
  5. 13136065
  6. 13136065
  7. 13136065
  8. 13136065
  9. 13136065
  10. 13136065
  11. 13136065
  12. 13136065
  13. 13136065
  14. 13136065
  15. 13136065
  16. 13136065
  17. 13136065
  18. 13136065
  19. 13136065
  20. 13136065
  21. 13136065
  22. 13136065
  23. 13136065
  24. 13136065
  25. 13136065
  26. 13136065
  27. 13136065
  28. 13136065
  29. 13136065
  30. 13136065
  31. 13136065
  32. 13136065
  33. 13136065
  34. 13136065
  35. 13136065
  36. 13136065
  37. 13136065
  38. 13136065
  39. 13136065
  40. 13136065
  41. 13136065
  42. 13136065
  43. 13136065
  44. 13136065
  45. 13136065
  46. 13136065
  47. 13136065
  48. 13136065
  49. 13136065
  50. 13136065
  51. 13136065
  52. 13136065
  53. 13136065
  54. 13136065
  55. 13136065
  56. 13136065
  57. 13136065
  58. 13136065
  59. 13136065
  60. 13136065
  61. 13136065
  62. 13136065
  63. 13136065
  64. 13136065
  65. 13136065
  66. 13136065
  67. 13136065
  68. 13136065
  69. 13136065
  70. 13136065
  71. 13136065
  72. 13136065
  73. 13136065
  74. 13136065
  75. 13136065
  76. 13136065
  77. 13136065
  78. 13136065
  79. 13136065
  80. 13136065
  81. 13136065
  82. 13136065
  83. 13136065
  84. 13136065
  85. 13136065
  86. 13136065
  87. 13136065
  88. 13136065
  89. 13136065
  90. 13136065
  91. 13136065
Contact Seller

$46,807

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,024KM
VIN 5XYRKDJF0SG371488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 21,024 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 121,261 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred 36,910 KM $44,675 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Seltos LX 31,265 KM $24,228 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,807

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2025 Kia Sorento