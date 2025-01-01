Menu
2025 Kia Sorento

27,114 KM

Details Features

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento

EX

13136068

2025 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,114KM
VIN 5XYRHDJF0SG356178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT LAKE BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,114 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2025 Kia Sorento