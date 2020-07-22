2015 GMC Yukon

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-wheel drive
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
ONYX BLACK
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (Y65) Driver Alert Package.)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hill Start Assist brakes
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Smart Device Integration
Steering, power
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Headlamps, halogen projector
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Liftgate, rear power
Differential, heavy duty, rear locking
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Assist handles, all seats
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Keyless start, push button start
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Fuel Capacity: 117L
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black
Instrumentation, analogue with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure, tachometer, compass and outside temperature gauge
Seats, heated outboard second row
Antenna, integral in rear quarter glass
Driver Alert Package includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
