2017 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering Windows Panoramic Roof Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Steel spare wheel Convenience Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Remote Start System All-Weather Floor Mats Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Flex Fuel Capability HD shock absorbers Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Fleet Fuel Fill Delete Front Anti-Roll Bar A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Conventional Spare Tire Blind Spot Monitor 6-Speed A/T Urethane Gear Shift Knob Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Front And Rear Map Lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim RUBY RED TINTED CLEARCOAT TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE ASSIST Cross-Traffic Alert Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Oil Cooler Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Generic Sun/Moonroof TWIN PANEL MOONROOF FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Driver Restriction Features LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) EXTRA EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATOR (240 AMP) Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio Fuel Capacity: 132.5L Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package Delete WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM

