2017 Ford Transit

60,604 KM

Details Features

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Brennen Ford

807-887-2034

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Wagon XLT

2017 Ford Transit

Wagon XLT

Location

Brennen Ford

400 ON-17, Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0

807-887-2034

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

60,604KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5549442
  • Stock #: 4018A
  • VIN: 1FBZX2CG9HKA64453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tectonic Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 4018A
  • Mileage 60,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Running Boards
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
rear window defogger
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
glove box
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
3.73 Axle Ratio
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Black rear bumper
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black front bumper
Rear-wheel drive
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
HD Radio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
MyKey
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Fuel Capacity: 95L
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Analog Display
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Smart Device Integration
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HD 150 Amp Alternator
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
ALL-AROUND WINDOWS W/2ND ROW FLIP-OPEN GLASS
3.31 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
12V TO 110V POWER INVERTER
FRONT AND REAR VINYL FLOOR COVERING
2 ADDITIONAL KEYS (4 TOTAL)
DUAL BUCKET SEATS W/DR MANUAL LUMBAR (21M)
DUAL HEAVY-DUTY BATTERIES
HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATOR
RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/CD/HD/SIRIUSXM/SYNC
2830# Maximum Payload
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
Passenger Seat
Requires Subscription
Removable Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Fixed Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
POWER MIRRORS W/LONG-ARM

