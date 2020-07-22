2017 Ford Transit

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Running Boards/Side Steps
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front license plate bracket
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver Restriction Features
ALL-AROUND WINDOWS W/2ND ROW FLIP-OPEN GLASS
3.31 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
12V TO 110V POWER INVERTER
FRONT AND REAR VINYL FLOOR COVERING
2 ADDITIONAL KEYS (4 TOTAL)
DUAL BUCKET SEATS W/DR MANUAL LUMBAR (21M)
DUAL HEAVY-DUTY BATTERIES
RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/CD/HD/SIRIUSXM/SYNC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
Removable Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Fixed Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
