2017 Ford Transit

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Running Boards Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Fixed antenna Windows rear window defogger Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel glove box

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics 3.73 Axle Ratio Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Cupholder Fleet Fuel Fill Delete Black rear bumper Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Black front bumper Rear-wheel drive A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting HD Radio Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Manual tilt/telescoping steering column MyKey Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Fuel Capacity: 95L Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Urethane Gear Shift Knob Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Analog Display Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Smart Device Integration 95 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 9,000 lbs Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HD 150 Amp Alternator INGOT SILVER METALLIC Driver Restriction Features Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW ALL-AROUND WINDOWS W/2ND ROW FLIP-OPEN GLASS 3.31 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO 12V TO 110V POWER INVERTER FRONT AND REAR VINYL FLOOR COVERING 2 ADDITIONAL KEYS (4 TOTAL) DUAL BUCKET SEATS W/DR MANUAL LUMBAR (21M) DUAL HEAVY-DUTY BATTERIES HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATOR RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/CD/HD/SIRIUSXM/SYNC 2830# Maximum Payload Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift Passenger Seat Requires Subscription Removable Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint Fixed Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints POWER MIRRORS W/LONG-ARM

