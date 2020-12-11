Menu
2005 Ford F-150

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6354131
  • Stock #: B30560
  • VIN: IFTRXI4W45NB30560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # B30560
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: POWER WINDOWS - AIR CONDITIONING and more...


*Certification package not available on this vehicle due to wholesale price*


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

