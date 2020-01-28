Menu
2007 Jaguar XK

2dr Coupe

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,318KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4539213
  • Stock #: b0008
  • VIN: SAJFA43B975B00708
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

...Jaguar's traditional style, you'll notice, survived without compromise.

This beauty has only 40318 km and runs like a dream! 


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

