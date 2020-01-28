Menu
2008 BMW 7 Series

4dr Sdn 750i

2008 BMW 7 Series

4dr Sdn 750i

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,392KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4539225
  • Stock #: t13930
  • VIN: WBAHL83568DT13930
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

