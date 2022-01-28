Menu
2008 BMW X3

235,513 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

AWD 3.0si *As Is*

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

235,513KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8175775
  • Stock #: J08227
  • VIN: WBXPC93418WJ08227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 235,513 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DUAL POWER SEATS - FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS - PANORAMIC ROOF and more…


*SAFETY CERTIFICATION OF $499 DOES NOT APPLY ON OUR AS IS VEHICLES*


 


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
MEMORY SEAT
Leather Steering Wheels

