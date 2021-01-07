Menu
2008 BMW X5

124,660 KM

$12,900

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2008 BMW X5

2008 BMW X5

AWD 4.8i

2008 BMW X5

AWD 4.8i

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,660KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6534372
  Stock #: Z98708
  VIN: 5UXFE83598LZ98708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,660 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS - PANORAMIC ROOF - DUAL POWER SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROL and more...


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
MEMORY SEAT
Xenon Headlights
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

