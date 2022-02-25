Menu
2008 Land Rover Range Rover

196,166 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Land Rover Range Rover

2008 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT 4WD HSE

2008 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT 4WD HSE

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

196,166KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8346132
  Stock #: 183278
  • VIN: Salsk25428a183278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 183278
  • Mileage 196,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle being sold as is. Certification fee of $499 does not apply for this vehicle due to wholesale pricing


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
MEMORY SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

