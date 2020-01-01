Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,024KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4470555
  • Stock #: 238822
  • VIN: WDBUF92X68B238822
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

                                     

 

 

 

 


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

