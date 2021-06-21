Menu
2009 Nissan Altima

199,769 KM

Details Description Features

$799

+ tax & licensing
$799

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

4dr Sdn I4 2.5 *As Is*

4dr Sdn I4 2.5 *As Is*

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$799

+ taxes & licensing

199,769KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7455077
  • Stock #: 190970
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E29C190970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 190970
  • Mileage 199,769 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: KEYLESS START - SUN ROOF - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED MIRRORS and more…


*SAFETY CERTIFICATION OF $499 DOES NOT APPLY ON OUR AS IS VEHICLES*


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

