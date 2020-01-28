Menu
2009 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr I6 7-Seat

2009 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr I6 7-Seat

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 383,589KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4539222
  • Stock #: 523195
  • VIN: YV4CZ982091523195
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No Certification package is applicable with this vehicle.


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Xenon Headlights
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

