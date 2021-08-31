Menu
2010 Land Rover Range Rover

121,771 KM

Details

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

Only 121,770 kms ! AWD HSE

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

Only 121,770 kms ! AWD HSE

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,771KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8014749
  Stock #: 310634
  VIN: SALMF1D41AA310634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 310634
  • Mileage 121,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 121771 kms ! Gorgeous Zermatt Sliver over Jet Black Leather Interior with Navigation - Cooling Seats Front & Rear - Heated Seats Front & Rear - Heated Steering Wheel - Reverse Camera - Parking Sensors Front & Rear - Fog Lamps Front & Rear and much more…


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

