2011 Audi Q7

127,820 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2011 Audi Q7

SUPERCHARGE quattro 3.0L Sport

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

127,820KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8259939
  • Stock #: 004859
  • VIN: WA1DGCFE7BD004859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Arctic White over Black Leather - All Wheel Drive - Navigation - Reverse Camera - Front & Rear Heated Seats - Blind Spot Assist - Power Lift Gate - Panoramic Moonroof - Front & Rear Fog Lamps - Front & Rear Parking Sensors - Push Button Start and much more...


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

