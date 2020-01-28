Menu
2011 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2011 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,569KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4539231
  • Stock #: 704980
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C53BL704980
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

...


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

