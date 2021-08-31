Menu
2011 BMW X3

176,996 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

AWD 35i

AWD 35i

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

176,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8014752
  • Stock #: T78302
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C5XBLT78302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T78302
  • Mileage 176,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Vermillion Red Metallic over Sand Beige All Wheel Drive with Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Panoramic Roof - Parking Sensors Front & Back - Frontal Camera - Duel Climate Control - 8 Speed Transmission and more…


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Entertainment System
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

