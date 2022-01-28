Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW X6

94,177 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X6

2011 BMW X6

AWD 50i

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X6

AWD 50i

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

  1. 8175778
  2. 8175778
  3. 8175778
  4. 8175778
  5. 8175778
  6. 8175778
  7. 8175778
  8. 8175778
  9. 8175778
  10. 8175778
  11. 8175778
  12. 8175778
  13. 8175778
  14. 8175778
  15. 8175778
  16. 8175778
  17. 8175778
  18. 8175778
  19. 8175778
  20. 8175778
  21. 8175778
  22. 8175778
  23. 8175778
  24. 8175778
  25. 8175778
  26. 8175778
  27. 8175778
  28. 8175778
  29. 8175778
  30. 8175778
  31. 8175778
  32. 8175778
  33. 8175778
  34. 8175778
  35. 8175778
  36. 8175778
  37. 8175778
  38. 8175778
  39. 8175778
  40. 8175778
  41. 8175778
  42. 8175778
  43. 8175778
  44. 8175778
  45. 8175778
  46. 8175778
  47. 8175778
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,177KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8175778
  • Stock #: Z96281
  • VIN: 5UXFG8C59BLZ96281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # Z96281
  • Mileage 94,177 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - POWER LIFTGATE - DUAL POWER SEATS - SUN ROOF - FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS START - POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEADS UP DISPLAY - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - PRIVACY SHADES and more…


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carline Automotive

2011 BMW X6 AWD 50i
 94,177 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 AWD 3.0s...
 235,513 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 Auto Ko...
 168,339 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

Call Dealer

1-877-399-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-399-6199

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory