2011 BMW X6

189,452 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2011 BMW X6

2011 BMW X6

AWD 35i

2011 BMW X6

AWD 35i

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

189,452KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8346126
  Stock #: X07907
  VIN: 5uxfg2c5xblx07907

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X07907
  • Mileage 189,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Black exterior over Black interior!


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Email Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

