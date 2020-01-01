Menu
2011 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn SX

2011 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn SX

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,921KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4470549
  • Stock #: 325821
  • VIN: KNAFW4A33B5325821
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

                                                

 

 

 

 

 


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

