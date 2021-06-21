Menu
2011 Lincoln MKX

218,194 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

AWD *As Is*

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

218,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7508436
  • Stock #: J24992
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7BBJ24992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # J24992
  • Mileage 218,194 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - SUN ROOF and more…


*SAFETY CERTIFICATION OF $499 DOES NOT APPLY ON OUR AS IS VEHICLES*


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

