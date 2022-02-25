Menu
2012 Audi Q5

152,295 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

QUATTRO 2.0L Premium Plus

2012 Audi Q5

QUATTRO 2.0L Premium Plus

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8411808
  • Stock #: 123538
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP7CA123538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 123538
  • Mileage 152,295 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS - POWER LIFTGATE - FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS - DUAL POWER SEATS - DUAL POWER SEATS - PANORAMIC ROOF and more…


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
MEMORY SEAT
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

