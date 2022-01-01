Menu
2012 BMW X1

130,024 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

AWD 28i

Location

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

130,024KM
Used
  • VIN: WBAVL1C59CVR79645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R79645
  • Mileage 130,024 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - PANORAMIC ROOF - KEYLESS START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL and more…


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

