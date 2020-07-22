Menu
2012 BMW X5

166,957 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

AWD 4dr 35i

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - BACK-UP CAMERA - POWER LIFT-GATE - SIDE-VIEW CAMERA - KEY-LESS GO - POWER SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS -  PANORAMIC ROOF - FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROL - FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS 


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

