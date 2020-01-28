Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn LX

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

  1. 4539216
  2. 4539216
  3. 4539216
  4. 4539216
  5. 4539216
  6. 4539216
  7. 4539216
  8. 4539216
  9. 4539216
  10. 4539216
  11. 4539216
  12. 4539216
  13. 4539216
  14. 4539216
  15. 4539216
  16. 4539216
  17. 4539216
  18. 4539216
  19. 4539216
  20. 4539216
  21. 4539216
  22. 4539216
  23. 4539216
  24. 4539216
Contact Seller

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,821KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4539216
  • Stock #: 497897
  • VIN: KNAFT4A25C5497897
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

...


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carline Automotive

2017 Infiniti QX80 T...
 25,836 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 4D...
 94,916 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 108,647 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
Carline Automotive

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-399-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-399-6199

Send A Message