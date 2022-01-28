Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

133,658 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,658KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8246475
  • Stock #: 717137
  • VIN: WBA3N5C5XEF717137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,658 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - DUAL POWER SEATS - SUN ROOF - KEYLESS START - HEATED SEATS and more…


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carline Automotive

2011 BMW X6 AWD 35i
 139,220 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 AWD 50i
 126,578 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2012 Land Rover Rang...
 111,085 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

