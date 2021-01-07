Menu
2016 Audi Q3

155,759 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2016 Audi Q3

2016 Audi Q3

quattro 2.0T Komfort

2016 Audi Q3

quattro 2.0T Komfort

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6449217
  • Stock #: 002167
  • VIN: WA1EFCFS2GR002167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 002167
  • Mileage 155,759 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - POWER LIFT-GATE - PANORAMIC ROOF and more...


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

