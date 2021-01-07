Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

10,354 KM

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carline Automotive

1-877-399-6199

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Sedan

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Sedan

Location

Carline Automotive

5805 King Rd, Nobleton, ON L0G 1N0

1-877-399-6199

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

10,354KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6519108
  • Stock #: H09264
  • VIN: WBA5U9C00LFH09264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H09264
  • Mileage 10,354 KM

Vehicle Description

PORTIMAO BLUE METALLIC EXTERIOR WITH CANBERRA BEIGE INTERIOR 


EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA -  FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS - DUAL POWER SEATS - POWER LIFT-GATE - REAR CLIMATE CONTROL - FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AMBIENT LIGHTING - HARMON/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - SUN ROOF - BLINDSPOT ASSIST - WIRELESS CHARGING PAD - FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING and more...


 


Located in NOBLETON (20 min. North of Vaughan) ***www.CARLINEAUTOMOTIVE.com ***Tollfree:1(877)399-6199***Celebrating 21 Years in Business with an Incredible 15000 SQ. FT. Indoor Showroom with an Inventory of 100+ to choose. We are also an authorized service facility with certified licensed technician since 2004. At Carline Automotive we are connected with all the major banks such as: TD, RBC, NBC, SB ... We process applications for all types of credit featuring same day approval. Outstanding customer service has always been our specialty and we service what we sell. We also provide customized extended warranty, gap insurance, and peace of mind package through insured warranty companies that are industry approved. As per omvic regulation, hst + licencing are extra, our vehicles are unfit, not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Our certification package on our vehicles is available for $499. For more information call us . We would be delighted to assist you further on your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

