2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features 4.3L (262) SFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.