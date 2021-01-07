Menu
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

390,602 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

AS IS - Click Here! Test Drive Appts Available!

AS IS - Click Here! Test Drive Appts Available!

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

390,602KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: U6452A

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # U6452A
  • Mileage 390,602 KM

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 4.3L (262) SFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE, Warning tones-inc: key-in ignition, headlamp-on, Under-body mounted locking winch-type spare tire carrier.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tools-inc: jack w/cover & wheel wrench, Swing-out rear quarter windows, Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows), Single, two-sided key, Single note horn, Simulated leather 4-spoke tilt sport steering wheel, Side guard door beams, Removable tailgate w/badge name/decal, Rear wheel drive, Pwr steering.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
4.3L (262) SFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Conventional Spare Tire

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

