2003 Ford Windstar

199,201 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2003 Ford Windstar

2003 Ford Windstar

Sport Convenience

2003 Ford Windstar

Sport Convenience

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7004456
  • Stock #: 21194A
  • VIN: 2FMZA57403BB73901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Medium Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21194A
  • Mileage 199,201 KM

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges tachometer
Rear Seat Audio Controls
In-glass antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Privacy glass-inc: 2nd row 3rd row & liftgate
7-Passenger Seating
Enhanced seating group-inc: adjustable 2nd & 3rd row seat tracks w/rollers 1st row seatback map pockets & grab handles 2nd row seat-mounted cup holders reclining 2nd & 3rd row seatbacks
Body-colour door handles
Body-coloured grille
Painted body-colour front & rear bumpers w/moulding-in-colour lower
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front air conditioning
Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system
Overhead console-inc: conversation mirror coin/sunglasses/garage door opener holders reading/dome lamps
Driver & front passenger airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & 2nd row 3-point safety belts w/D-ring height adjusters
Childproof sliding side door locks
3rd row 3-point safety belts for outboard positions w/centre lap belt
Pwr flip-open 3rd row windows
Adjustable roof rack w/black crossbars black siderails & endcaps
accessory delay
Dual manual sliding side doors
Full-length colour-coordinated carpeting
Front dome & rear cargo lamps
Utility hooks
Liftgate spoiler
Illuminated driver door keypad
Leather-wrapped colour-keyed steering wheel w/centre horn button
Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls
Moulded full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
Fuel system inertia switch (located in RH jack stowage area)
Supplemental parking lamps in front fascia
Colour-keyed cloth sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front door courtesy lamps & front row map lights
3rd row 3-passenger folding cloth bench seat w/adjustable headrests
Warning indicators-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/tire pressure/washer fluid charging system high-beam indicator fuel cap off
Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down & illuminated switches
Pwr locks w/illuminated front door switches & autolock feature
(3) 12-volt pwr points-inc: front row front row passenger side rear cargo area
2nd & 3rd row child safety seat anchors & tethers at outboard positions
High capacity auxiliary climate control system w/adjustable temperature fan rear seat control
Black pwr heated signal mirrors (RH convex)
Pwr adjustable gas/brake pedals
Light group-inc: 2nd row reading lamps front row foot lamps B-pillar lamps sleeping baby mode
Centre bin storage cover
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings w/chrome badging insert
2nd row reclining cloth bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Colour-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrests perforated vinyl upper inserts carpet lower inserts map pockets red reflectors

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

