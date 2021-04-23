2003 Ford Windstar

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 2 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

21194A VIN: 2FMZA57403BB73901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Medium Graphite

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21194A

Mileage 199,201 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front & Rear Floor Mats Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges tachometer Media / Nav / Comm Rear Seat Audio Controls In-glass antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Privacy glass-inc: 2nd row 3rd row & liftgate Seating 7-Passenger Seating Enhanced seating group-inc: adjustable 2nd & 3rd row seat tracks w/rollers 1st row seatback map pockets & grab handles 2nd row seat-mounted cup holders reclining 2nd & 3rd row seatbacks Trim Body-colour door handles Body-coloured grille Painted body-colour front & rear bumpers w/moulding-in-colour lower Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Comfort Front air conditioning Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system Overhead console-inc: conversation mirror coin/sunglasses/garage door opener holders reading/dome lamps Safety Driver & front passenger airbags 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Front & 2nd row 3-point safety belts w/D-ring height adjusters Childproof sliding side door locks 3rd row 3-point safety belts for outboard positions w/centre lap belt Power Options Pwr flip-open 3rd row windows Exterior Adjustable roof rack w/black crossbars black siderails & endcaps Additional Features accessory delay Dual manual sliding side doors Full-length colour-coordinated carpeting Front dome & rear cargo lamps Utility hooks Liftgate spoiler Illuminated driver door keypad Leather-wrapped colour-keyed steering wheel w/centre horn button Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls Moulded full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner Fuel system inertia switch (located in RH jack stowage area) Supplemental parking lamps in front fascia Colour-keyed cloth sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Front door courtesy lamps & front row map lights 3rd row 3-passenger folding cloth bench seat w/adjustable headrests Warning indicators-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/tire pressure/washer fluid charging system high-beam indicator fuel cap off Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down & illuminated switches Pwr locks w/illuminated front door switches & autolock feature (3) 12-volt pwr points-inc: front row front row passenger side rear cargo area 2nd & 3rd row child safety seat anchors & tethers at outboard positions High capacity auxiliary climate control system w/adjustable temperature fan rear seat control Black pwr heated signal mirrors (RH convex) Pwr adjustable gas/brake pedals Light group-inc: 2nd row reading lamps front row foot lamps B-pillar lamps sleeping baby mode Centre bin storage cover Colour-keyed body-side mouldings w/chrome badging insert 2nd row reclining cloth bucket seats w/adjustable headrests Colour-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrests perforated vinyl upper inserts carpet lower inserts map pockets red reflectors

