<p>Runs and drives, no codes detected, comes with a spare set of tires on aluminium rims.</p>

2003 Honda Element

90,083 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda Element

EX

2003 Honda Element

EX

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6YH28553L012343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives, no codes detected, comes with a spare set of tires on aluminium rims.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2003 Honda Element