$2,999+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda Element
EX
2003 Honda Element
EX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6YH28553L012343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives, no codes detected, comes with a spare set of tires on aluminium rims.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
2003 Honda Element