2004 Ford Explorer

This Ford Explorer delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheel lip mouldings painted Arizona Beige accent colour, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt (driver-side), door ajar, Underbody-mounted full-size spare tire w/17" steel wheel.*This Ford Explorer Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel audio/climate controls, Speed-sensitive dual intermittent windshield wipers, Speed control, fingertip w/tap-up & tap-down feature, Solar-tinted glass on windshield, front door windows, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Safety belts-inc: pretensioner/energy management system w/adjustable height 1st & 2nd row shoulder belts (2nd row outboard seating positions; seat integrated shoulder belt for centre seating position) & driver-side Belt Minder, Reverse sensing system, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs, 2-stage unlocking, autolock, key fob activation pops glass on liftgate, illuminated entry.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
