2004 Ford Explorer

215,445 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Explorer

2004 Ford Explorer

Eddie Bauer AS IS - Click Here! Test Drive Appts Available!

2004 Ford Explorer

Eddie Bauer AS IS - Click Here! Test Drive Appts Available!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

215,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6491967
  • Stock #: U6773A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6773A
  • Mileage 215,445 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Explorer delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheel lip mouldings painted Arizona Beige accent colour, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt (driver-side), door ajar, Underbody-mounted full-size spare tire w/17" steel wheel.*This Ford Explorer Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel audio/climate controls, Speed-sensitive dual intermittent windshield wipers, Speed control, fingertip w/tap-up & tap-down feature, Solar-tinted glass on windshield, front door windows, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Safety belts-inc: pretensioner/energy management system w/adjustable height 1st & 2nd row shoulder belts (2nd row outboard seating positions; seat integrated shoulder belt for centre seating position) & driver-side Belt Minder, Reverse sensing system, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs, 2-stage unlocking, autolock, key fob activation pops glass on liftgate, illuminated entry.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

