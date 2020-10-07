2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Full-length floor console
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch feature
Child-protection rear door locks
Driver & front passenger next generation multi-stage airbags
Sentry key theft deterrent system
60/40 split folding rear seat
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Vehicle Information Centre
Pwr anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes
Full floor carpeting-inc: cargo compartment
Auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlet
Front/rear outboard height-adjustable shoulder belts
Instrument cluster-inc: tachometer
Black windshield mouldings
LATCH-ready child seat anchor system
Highline door trim panels
Lamps-inc: cargo compartment glove box front/rear courtesy/reading
Cargo area w/storage net tie-down loops
Lower body-side/rocker panel cladding
