2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Convenience tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry REAR WIPER/WASHER Front Floor Mats Passenger Assist Handles Mini Overhead Console Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Visor vanity mirrors Full-length floor console Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr door locks Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch feature Trim Body-colour grille Safety Child-protection rear door locks Driver & front passenger next generation multi-stage airbags Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Seating 60/40 split folding rear seat Exterior Roof side rails

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Vehicle Information Centre Driver footrest Fold away pwr mirrors Pwr anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes Full floor carpeting-inc: cargo compartment Auxiliary pwr delay Auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlet Flipper liftgate glass Front/rear outboard height-adjustable shoulder belts Instrument cluster-inc: tachometer Black windshield mouldings 6-way pwr driver seat LATCH-ready child seat anchor system Highline door trim panels Lamps-inc: cargo compartment glove box front/rear courtesy/reading Cargo area w/storage net tie-down loops Lower body-side/rocker panel cladding

