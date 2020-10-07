Menu
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

145,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Laredo

Laredo

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6164298
  • Stock #: 20664A
  • VIN: 1J4GW48S74C247749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
REAR WIPER/WASHER
Front Floor Mats
Passenger Assist Handles
Mini Overhead Console
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Visor vanity mirrors
Full-length floor console
(6) SPEAKERS
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr door locks
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch feature
Body-colour grille
Child-protection rear door locks
Driver & front passenger next generation multi-stage airbags
Sentry key theft deterrent system
60/40 split folding rear seat
Roof side rails
SPEED CONTROL
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Vehicle Information Centre
Driver footrest
Fold away pwr mirrors
Pwr anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes
Full floor carpeting-inc: cargo compartment
Auxiliary pwr delay
Auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlet
Flipper liftgate glass
Front/rear outboard height-adjustable shoulder belts
Instrument cluster-inc: tachometer
Black windshield mouldings
6-way pwr driver seat
LATCH-ready child seat anchor system
Highline door trim panels
Lamps-inc: cargo compartment glove box front/rear courtesy/reading
Cargo area w/storage net tie-down loops
Lower body-side/rocker panel cladding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

