2005 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rails Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Privacy Glass Safety Front/rear crumple zones SMART airbag deployment system Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system Safety belt force-limiters Rear three-point safety belts Dynamic stability control (DSC-X)-inc: dynamic brake control (DBC) hill descent control (HDC) automatic differential brake (ADB-X) trailer stability control Trim Body-colour door handles Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars Convenience Halogen free-form fog lights Pre-wiring for integrated universal garage door opener Seating Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable) Power Options Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close

Additional Features Tilt/telescopic steering column Interlocking door anchoring system Pre-wiring for CD changer Front Centre Armrest Black bumpers & trim panels Rear roof spoiler White turn-signal indicator lenses Adaptive brake lights Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors Tailgate w/low-loading sill Multi-purpose centre console storage Tire pressure warning (TPW) Central lock switch Cruise control integrated in steering wheel Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function HiFi 8-speaker sound system-inc: (2) subwoofers 4-channel FM diversity antenna system Dashboard centre storage compartment Locking illuminated glovebox w/take-out flashlight Cup holders integrated in armrests & front facia Sun visors w/vanity mirrors & slide covers BMW ambiance lighting Rear centre armrest w/storage 12-volt sockets in centre console & luggage compartment Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST) Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant detector Driver/front passenger side impact airbags Front/rear HPS head airbag system Collapsible-tube crash technology Side impact protection door reinforcements Battery safety terminal (BST) Front/rear reading lights 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff lights on door unlock Chrome side-window frame trim Low/high beam automatic xenon headlights Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor heated washer jets 4-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel Auto air conditioning w/micro filter solar sensor & automatic air recirculation Front passenger tunnel console storage net Front footwell lights Left-side luggage compartment storage net Parcel rails on luggage compartment floor w/(4) eyelets Reversible luggage compartment liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.