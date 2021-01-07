Menu
2005 BMW X3

169,054 KM

$3,358

+ tax & licensing
$3,358

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2005 BMW X3

2005 BMW X3

3.0I

2005 BMW X3

3.0I

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$3,358

+ taxes & licensing

169,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6501748
  Stock #: A1042A
  VIN: WBXPA93445WD02710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Roof Rails
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Safety belt force-limiters
Rear three-point safety belts
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X)-inc: dynamic brake control (DBC) hill descent control (HDC) automatic differential brake (ADB-X) trailer stability control
Body-colour door handles
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
Pre-wiring for integrated universal garage door opener
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Interlocking door anchoring system
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Front Centre Armrest
Black bumpers & trim panels
Rear roof spoiler
White turn-signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brake lights
Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Central lock switch
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
HiFi 8-speaker sound system-inc: (2) subwoofers
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Dashboard centre storage compartment
Locking illuminated glovebox w/take-out flashlight
Cup holders integrated in armrests & front facia
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors & slide covers
BMW ambiance lighting
Rear centre armrest w/storage
12-volt sockets in centre console & luggage compartment
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant detector
Driver/front passenger side impact airbags
Front/rear HPS head airbag system
Collapsible-tube crash technology
Side impact protection door reinforcements
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Front/rear reading lights
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff lights on door unlock
Chrome side-window frame trim
Low/high beam automatic xenon headlights
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor heated washer jets
4-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel
Auto air conditioning w/micro filter solar sensor & automatic air recirculation
Front passenger tunnel console storage net
Front footwell lights
Left-side luggage compartment storage net
Parcel rails on luggage compartment floor w/(4) eyelets
Reversible luggage compartment liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

