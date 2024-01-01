$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
316,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCHC23U95F895044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 316,484 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS AS SEEN, ABS LIGHT ON, AIR BAG LIGHT ON, E BRAKE LIGHT ON,COOLANT LIGHT IS ON ,NEEDS WIPER BLADE, BRAKES NEED TO BE DONE, DRIVER SIDE CALIPER STICKING, BRAKE FLUID LEAK, SUSPENSION WORK,HAS A FIFTH WHEEL HITCH
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Voice Recognition
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Subwoofer
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500