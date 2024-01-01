Menu
<p>AS IS AS SEEN, ABS LIGHT ON, AIR BAG LIGHT ON, E BRAKE LIGHT ON,COOLANT LIGHT IS ON ,NEEDS WIPER BLADE, BRAKES NEED TO BE DONE, DRIVER SIDE CALIPER STICKING, BRAKE FLUID LEAK, SUSPENSION WORK,HAS A FIFTH WHEEL HITCH</p>

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

316,484 KM

$4,500

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
316,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCHC23U95F895044

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 316,484 KM

AS IS AS SEEN, ABS LIGHT ON, AIR BAG LIGHT ON, E BRAKE LIGHT ON,COOLANT LIGHT IS ON ,NEEDS WIPER BLADE, BRAKES NEED TO BE DONE, DRIVER SIDE CALIPER STICKING, BRAKE FLUID LEAK, SUSPENSION WORK,HAS A FIFTH WHEEL HITCH

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

CD Changer
Voice Recognition

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Subwoofer
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500