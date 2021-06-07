Menu
2005 Ford F-150

139,567 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2005 Ford F-150

2005 Ford F-150

FX4

2005 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283915
  • Stock #: A1095A
  • VIN: 1FTPW14525KB78576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A1095A
  • Mileage 139,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
(2) rear cupholders
Driver & front passenger grab handles
Speed-dependent interval wipers
Outside temperature & compass
(2) instrument panel cupholders
Black rubber off-road floor mats
Fog Lamps
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Pwr door locks
Front pwr point
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Delayed accessory pwr
Auxiliary rear pwr point
glove box
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Rear dome lamp
Manual air conditioning
Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs illuminated entry panic button
SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Matching rear flip-up 60/40 split bench seat
Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
Rear window privacy glass
SPEED CONTROL
Cargo box lamp
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Dual rear grab handles
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
(4) full-size doors
Colour-coordinated carpet
Front outboard non-SIR restraints
Display centre-inc: warning messages & text functions
Gauges-inc: fuel voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer odometer
Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp (2) map lights
Black pwr exterior mirrors
Dark Grey wheel lip mouldings
Front/rear stone cuffs
Driver-side keypad entry
Driver & front passenger sunvisors w/covered mirrors
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: auto lock feature for child seat
Body colour front/rear step bumper
Black leather wrapped steering wheel
Body colour grille surround w/black bar style insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

