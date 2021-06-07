2005 Ford F-150

- Listing ID: 7283915
- Stock #: A1095A
- VIN: 1FTPW14525KB78576
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
-
Mileage
139,567 KM
Driver & front passenger grab handles
Speed-dependent interval wipers
Outside temperature & compass
(2) instrument panel cupholders
Black rubber off-road floor mats
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs illuminated entry panic button
SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Matching rear flip-up 60/40 split bench seat
Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
Rear window privacy glass
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
Colour-coordinated carpet
Front outboard non-SIR restraints
Display centre-inc: warning messages & text functions
Gauges-inc: fuel voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer odometer
Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp (2) map lights
Black pwr exterior mirrors
Dark Grey wheel lip mouldings
Driver & front passenger sunvisors w/covered mirrors
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: auto lock feature for child seat
Body colour front/rear step bumper
Black leather wrapped steering wheel
Body colour grille surround w/black bar style insert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.