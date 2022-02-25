$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Cadillac SRX
153,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8446191
- Stock #: 21536B
- VIN: 1GYEE637960217648
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 21536B
- Mileage 153,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Battery Run-Down Protection
Engine Oil Cooler
Child security rear door locks
3-point seat belts for all positions
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags
Roof side rails
Tungsten halogen headlamps w/Twilight Sentinel wiper-activation automatic light control flash-to-pass
Engine block heater w/thermostatically-controlled cord set
Fog lights w/integrated turn signals
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors rear quarters & liftgate
Variable-intermittent wipers w/hood-mounted washers
Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment
Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing
Child seat anchors-inc: (3) 2nd row integrated top tethers lower child seat LATCH system
Mobil 1 synthetic oil
Front license plate frame
Pwr-operated rear liftgate
75.8 litre fuel capacity
Dual stainless steel exhaust w/bright tips
P235/65HR17 front & P255/60HR17 rear BSW tires
Variable speed-sensitive pwr steering
