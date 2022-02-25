Menu
2006 Cadillac SRX

153,120 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2006 Cadillac SRX

2006 Cadillac SRX

2006 Cadillac SRX

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

153,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8446191
  Stock #: 21536B
  VIN: 1GYEE637960217648

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21536B
  • Mileage 153,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Battery Run-Down Protection
Engine Oil Cooler
Child security rear door locks
3-point seat belts for all positions
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags
Roof side rails
Tungsten halogen headlamps w/Twilight Sentinel wiper-activation automatic light control flash-to-pass
Engine block heater w/thermostatically-controlled cord set
Fog lights w/integrated turn signals
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors rear quarters & liftgate
Variable-intermittent wipers w/hood-mounted washers
Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment
Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing
Child seat anchors-inc: (3) 2nd row integrated top tethers lower child seat LATCH system
Mobil 1 synthetic oil
Front license plate frame
Pwr-operated rear liftgate
75.8 litre fuel capacity
Dual stainless steel exhaust w/bright tips
P235/65HR17 front & P255/60HR17 rear BSW tires
Variable speed-sensitive pwr steering

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

