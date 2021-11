2007 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 2 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Med/dk Two Tone Med Flint

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 199,235 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Column glove box SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS) Front pwr point Manual air conditioning Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dual note horn 3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions Exterior Interval wipers Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Convenience (2) instrument panel cupholders Additional Features Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags Matching 60/40 flip-up rear split bench seat Gauges-inc: voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer & odometer Display center-inc: warning messages & text functions Driver & passenger side A-pillar grab handles Pwr front/rear anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) Seat Belt Minder system Auto lock safety belt feature for child seats Cargo lamp integrated w/high mount stop light City 15/hwy 20 (4.6L engine/4-speed auto trans) Seat integrated outside front lap & shoulder safety belts-inc: height adjusters pretensioners energy management retractors

